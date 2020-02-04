

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Glencore Plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2019 own sourced copper production of 1.37 million tonnes was 6 percent lower than in 2018.



The company noted that approximately half of the fall in copper production was related to the African Copper assets, with Katanga's ramp-up partially offsetting Mutanda scaling down and placement into temporary care and maintenance as well as Mopani's extensive smelter refurbishment shutdown. The remainder primarily comprised relatively minor portfolio changes and maintenance.



The company's own sourced cobalt production for the year increased 10 percent from last year to 46,300 tonnes, while own sourced zinc production of 1,077,500 tonnes was in line with 2018.



Own sourced nickel production declined 3 percent to 120,600 tonnes, mainly reflecting a number of maintenance stoppages at Koniambo, including a crane failure in December 2019.



Looking ahead, Glencore said that its full- year 2020 production guidance is consistent with that presented in the investor update on December 3, 2019.



Separately, Glencore said it has appointed Kalidas Madhavpeddi as an independent non-executive director of the company with immediate effect.



Madhavpeddi has over 30 years of experience in the international mining industry, including as CEO of China Molybdenum International from 2008 to 2018.



Madhavpeddi started his career at Phelps Dodge, where he worked from 1980 to 2006, ultimately becoming Senior Vice President responsible for the company's global business development, acquisitions and divestments, as well as its global exploration programs.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

