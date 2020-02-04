

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - St. Modwen Properties plc (SMP.L) reported pretax profit of 58.9 million pounds for the year ended 30 November 2019 compared to 72.4 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 22.6 pence compared to 25.5 pence. Adjusted EPRA earnings was 38.7 million pounds, an increase of 22.1 percent over prior year. Adjusted EPRA earnings per share was 17.4 pence compared to 14.3 pence.



Fiscal year revenue declined to 429.9 million pounds from 436.2 million pounds, last year.



St. Modwen Properties stated that it is on track to broadly double its adjusted EPRA EPS in the medium term.



