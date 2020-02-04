

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Property company Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) announced Tuesday that Mark Allan will start as its Chief Executive Officer and a Director with effect from May 1.



Robert Noel will step down as CEO and a Director of Landsec with effect from March 31. For the period from April 1 to April 30, Martin Greenslade will be acting CEO in addition to his role as Chief Financial Officer.



The company had announced Noel's intention to step down in July last year, and the appointment of Allan as its new CEO in November last year.



Allan is currently Chief Executive Officer of St Modwen Properties Plc, a role he has held since November, 2016. He joined St Modwen Properties from The Unite Group plc, where he was CEO from 2006 until May 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LAND SECURITIES-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de