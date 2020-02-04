Lytx Reveals Riskiest Driving Trends

The leading video telematics provider also unveiled the UK's most dangerous roads

MILTON KEYNES, England, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytx, a leading global provider of machine vision and artificial intelligence-based video telematics, analytics, productivity and safety solutions for commercial, public sector and services fleets, has revealed the top fleet risky driving trends in the U.K.

Lytx's database contains more than 120 billion miles of driving data from more than one million commercial drivers worldwide, capturing over 64 million risky driving events globally each year.

According to data for the UK, the top five observed riskiest behaviours for fleet drivers are:

Improper following distance Late response Mobile phone use Driving without a seatbelt Failure to keep an out*

*Defined as failure to maintain proper space around the vehicle so that drivers have 'an out' or escape route should the unexpected occur.

Lytx found these behaviours are directly related to potential collisions, proving that the elimination of habitual risky driving behaviours can have an immediate and lasting effect on the frequency and severity of collisions and near collisions a fleet experiences.

For example, a driver who follows the vehicle in front of them too closely - this being the most prevalent risky driving behaviour - is approximately 40% more likely to have a collision in the next 90 days than a driver who ensures proper following distance.

Similarly, a driver who demonstrates late response to a potential hazard is 80% more likely to have a collision within 90 days than a driver who responds within a proper time frame.

Lytx's research also unveiled some of the U.K.'s riskiest roads, where incidents caused by dangerous driving are most likely to occur. These include:

Dartford Crossing on the M25 Junction of the A45 and A46 near Coventry

"The best way to eliminate risk in your fleet is to combine proven video telematics with driver coaching, as shown by the impressive improvements our clients across the UK continue to experience," stated Damian Penney, vice president and general manager for Lytx Europe. "Video insights paired with personalised coaching helps eliminate risky driving habits and is what makes the difference between a good driver safety programme and a great one."

We want to empower our clients with more than just data, but actionable and coachable video events that can improve driver safety, reduce claims costs, and help make sure every driver returns home safely," Penney said. "We are proud of the strong safety results our clients achieve, knowing we're helping prevent injuries and save lives."

Top-Three U.K. Driving Improvements

The Top-Three Driving Improvements Year-Over-Year for Lytx Clients in the U.K. were as follows:

58% reduction in improper following distance 30% decrease of near collisions 26% decrease in running red lights

About the Data

Insights are derived from the entire Lytx U.K.-based client database, including public and private fleets in the haulage, distribution, transit, construction, services industries, between 1 July, 2018 to 31 Sept., 2019. The rankings are according to the Lytx proprietary risk score system. The system calculates risk score by assigning a certain number of risk points to every behaviour it tracks based on how correlative that behaviour is to causing a collision, such as handheld mobile phone use, following distance, late response and others. This data is anonymised, normalised and generalised to drivers given the volume of Lytx event recorders on domestic urban, residential and rural roadways.

About Lytx

Lytx is a leading provider of video telematics, analytics, safety and productivity solutions for commercial, public sector and services fleets. Our unrivalled Driver Safety Programme, powered by our best-in-class DriveCam Event Recorder, is proven to help save lives and reduce risk. We harness the power of video to help clients see what happened in the past, manage their operations more efficiently in the present and improve driver behaviour to change the future. Our customisable services and programmes span driver safety, risk detection, fleet tracking, compliance and fuel management. Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and more than one million drivers worldwide. For more information, visit www.lytx.co.uk, @LytxUK on Twitter, LinkedIn, our Facebook page or YouTube channel.

Contacts:

Fourth Day

Lizzie Wood or Laura Thomas

+44(0)207 403 4411

lizzie@fourthday.co.uk

laura.thomas@fourthday.co.uk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085515/Lytx___Improper_Following_Distance.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/201058/lytx_inc_logo.jpg