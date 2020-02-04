Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Revenue to Cross USD 9 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Europe Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) market is poised to register gains at around 10% in the forecast period owing to its military applications in ground mapping and surveillance activities

SELBYVILLE, Delaware, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to latest report "Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market by Frequency Band (Single-Frequency Band [X Band, C Band, L Band, K/Ku/Ka Band], Multi-Frequency Band), Component (Receiver, Transmitter, Antenna), Application (Spacecraft, Aircraft, UAV), End-Use (Research & Commercial, Defense), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of synthetic aperture radar will reach $9 billion by 2026. The market growth can be attributed to rise in requirement for high resolution SAR images to gain insightful data.

Increasing technological advancements and requirement to upgrade existing SAR capabilities are also supporting the Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) market demand. Major industry players are investing in R&D activities to provide support for next-generation SAR technologies.

Major Synthetic Aperture Radar market players are focused on providing new technologies to support next-generation SAR capabilities. The rising demand for multi-purpose miniature Synthetic Aperture Radar reduces the cost of operation and improves the scope of application, supporting market growth.

Major industry players and organizations are significantly investing in research and development of SAR technologies to reduce operational and manufacturing costs along with its overall structure. Other major technology upgrades include increased resolution and identification capabilities, which will enhance the overall output of the SAR system.

Government initiatives and private investments under various programs to improve indigenous manufacturing capabilities will drive SAR market growth in the Asia Pacific region, whereas collaboration with various regions to enhance geographical reach will accelerate the North American Synthetic Aperture Radar market.

Other major strategic shifts in the SAR market include change in government policies curtaining to operations and disposal of SAR satellites, international policies by various organizations, such as the EU and U.S., will govern the growth and scope of the market. The development of various analytical software capable of extracting various insights from SAR data will also play a major role in moderating the market in the commercial sector.

Some major findings of the Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) market report include:

Changing investment trends in the Asian countries including India and China to improve indigenous manufacturing capabilities and reduce foreign dependency.

and to improve indigenous manufacturing capabilities and reduce foreign dependency. Increasing R&D investments and government contracts to manufacture enhanced SAR systems.

Collaboration of various industry players to improve geographical reach.

Deployment of SAR radar systems in various defense platforms, improving application scope.

Introduction of various analytical software to enable companies to gain better insights.

Improving resolutions (under 1m ) of SAR images obtained from newly developed technologies.

) of SAR images obtained from newly developed technologies. Some of the major industry players in the SAR market are Northrop Grumman Corporation, L3Harris Corporation, Raytheon Company, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, MDA Corporation, Airbus, Capella Space, ICEYE, OHB Systems AG, and BAE Systems.

Increasing demand for compact & multipurpose SAR to reduce operational costs and increase versatility is supporting market growth.

