Codebase Ventures Inc.: Code Investment World High Life Announces Georges St-Pierre as Brand Ambassador Featuring Its Love Hemp Brand

Code Investment World High Life Adds World Champion Pedigree to Its Love Hemp Portfolio with GSP Appointment

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Codebase" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF), an investment company, is thrilled to announce that 3-time UFC Champion of the World, Georges St-Pierre (www.gspofficial.com), is now the featured brand ambassador for World High Life (NEX: LIFE)(www.worldhighlife.uk) and its Love Hemp brand (www.love-hemp.com).

As previously announced, Codebase Ventures has made an investment in World High Life.

Georges "Rush" St-Pierre, also known as "GSP," is a Canadian professional mixed martial artist and UFC world champion who holds black belts in both Kyokushin karate and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

In 2006 he became the UFC Welterweight Champion. He lost the title in 2007 but subsequently regained it in front of his hometown fans of Montreal in 2008 and hasn't lost a single title defense since then.

"Georges St-Pierre represents a world champion standard and following that will greatly benefit the growth of the Love Hemp CBD health and wellness brand and sales of its product portfolio," said Code Director, Mr. Brian Keane. "As Love Hemp and World High Life expand throughout the UK, into Europe and beyond, GSP will add tremendous power to the mix and differentiate the offering throughout the world."

"Using Love Hemp's CBD products in my training helped my recovery and overall well being greatly, I embrace this opportunity to help create innovative products and grow the Love Hemp brand so that others can benefit as well," said Mr. Georges St-Pierre. "I am committed to building great teams and getting world class results in everything I do, and the World High Life and Love Hemp team have shown me they have everything it takes to achieve that world class standard."

As Brand Ambassador, Mr. St-Pierre will facilitate and provide promotional services, including branding, social media, product placement, endorsement and overall support of the Company and the "Love Hemp" brand.

Georges St-Pierre Highlights

Born in St-Isidore, Québec, on 19 May 1981

26 wins (8 by knockout, 6 by submission, 12 by decision) 2 defeats

Two-time Welterweight Champion of the World, including nine consecutive successful title defenses from 2008 to 2013 - Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)

Middleweight Champion of the World, 2017 - Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)

Fighter of the Year 2009 - Sports Illustrated, World MMA Awards, MMAPayout, Inside MMA, MMAJunkie

Canadian Athlete of the Year 2008, 2009, 2010 - Rogers Sportsnet

Finalist - Best Fighter 2008, 2010, 2011, 2018 - ESPY Awards

Most Dangerous Man of the Year 2010 - Spike Guys Choice Awards

2008 MMA Fighter of the Year - Black Belt Magazine

About Codebase Ventures Inc.

Codebase Ventures Inc. is an investment company, led by technology and business experts who invest early in great ideas in sectors that have significant upside, including the cannabis sector. We operate from the understanding that technology is always evolving, bringing early opportunities for strategic investments that can deliver the exponential returns to our shareholders. We seek out and empower the innovators who are building tomorrow's standards with platforms, protocols and innovations - not just products. We invest early, support our founders, take their ideas to market and work tirelessly to help them realize their vision.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Brian Keane, Director

Investor Relations

Telephone: 1 (778) 806-5150

E-mail: IR@codebase.ventures

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE: Codebase Ventures Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/575079/Code-Investment-World-High-Life-Announces-Georges-St-Pierre-as-Brand-Ambassador-Featuring-Its-Love-Hemp-Brand