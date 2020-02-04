Grünenthal Invests in e-mobility at Headquarters in Aachen

AACHEN, Germany, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grünenthal, a global leader in pain management and related diseases, has announced it will now include electric and hybrid engines in the fleet of company cars for managers at its site in Aachen, Germany. The decision is part of the company's ongoing commitment to promoting sustainability by reducing the environmental footprint of its operations. And it also marks the latest step forward in its long tradition of investing in future-facing technologies.

By making this transition to low-carbon vehicles - including models from Tesla and e.GO, an eCar manufacturer headquartered in Aachen - the company is responding to the growing market trend, while also reflecting the increasingly strong public focus on environmental responsibility. Several charging stations will be created on the company's premises to make sure employees are always able to recharge their vehicles while they work. These stations will offer a significant amount of free charging time and will be available for all employees to use, including those who do not have a company car.

As a science-based and family-owned company, Grünenthal is committed to driving progress towards sustainable development by minimising its environmental footprint and investing in resource-efficient technologies. The decision to include hybrid and electric vehicles in its fleet of company cars for managers is just the latest step in the company's ongoing efforts in this regard, and stands alongside its focus on continuously improving efficiency and occupational safety, while also cutting waste. The company is now considering further opportunities to extend the offer to other countries and sites where the local infrastructure and required financial investment make it feasible.

"Our company has always taken a long-term and science-focused approach to our business operations," says Gabriel Baertschi, CEO Grünenthal. "By including electric and hybrid vehicles in our company car fleet in Aachen, we're investing in innovative and sustainable technology that will support our contribution to protecting our planet - and help us take another step forward in our commitment to continuously reducing our environmental footprint."

About Grünenthal

Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a science-based, privately-owned pharmaceutical company, we have a long track record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better - and innovation is our passion. We are focussing all of our activities and efforts on working towards our vision of a world free of pain.

Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 30 countries across Europe, Latin America and the US. Our products are available in more than 100 countries. In 2018, Grünenthal employed around 4,900 people and achieved sales of € 1.3 bn.

More information: www.grunenthal.com

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: Grunenthal Group

Twitter: @grunenthalgroup

Instagram: grunenthal

For further information please contact:

Štepán Krácala

Head Global Communications

Phone: +49-241-569-1335

Stepan.Kracala@grunenthal.com

Grünenthal GmbH, 52099 Aachen, Germany