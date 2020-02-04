Full range of dictation and transcription software meets changing needs of small and large businesses alike through new subscription model

Speech Processing Solutions, the market leader in professional dictation, has announced that its portfolio of speech-to-text software is now available on a subscription basis. Flexible low monthly subscription costs make it easier for organizations to take advantage of the full range of available speech-to-text services.

Philips dictation and transcription software streamlines the document creation process and facilitates communication between authors and transcriptionists. It enables everything from automated file routing to an on-demand "pay as you go" transcription service or automatic speech recognition to help business of all sizes fulfill their unique needs.

"Philips speech-to-text software helps businesses reach their goals by helping them become even more efficient, profitable and successful, whether this means scoring new top clients or simply having more time for their current customers," explains Dr. Thomas Brauner, CEO of Speech Processing Solutions.

High-tech innovation to boost voice-based productivity

Philips software is designed around the customers' needs and has been developed in close collaboration with end-users. Philips understands that different businesses have personalized needs and preferences. Regardless of whether they are small, mid-sized or large, prefer an on-premise or cloud solution, or run an environment with a few laptops or a complex multi-branch setup across several countries, various voice-to-text options are available to help organizations address every business requirement.

The subscription-based speech-to-text portfolio includes Philips SpeechExec Pro, Philips SpeechExec Enterprise and SpeechLive. The new Philips SpeechExec Pro version 11.5 features a refreshed, more user-friendly interface and supports the latest operating systems available in the market. SpeechLive, Philips's web dictation and transcription solution, now boasts a brand-new speech-to-text service that offers users speech recognition in real-time. This not only saves users time while working on documents, but also money and hassle as no additional speech recognition software needs to be purchased and installed. SpeechLive offers constant file access to increase mobility, helping professionals to work from anywhere and at any time. Now available as a one- or two-year subscription package, Philips SpeechExec Enterprise, which is ideal for large, multi-branch businesses, supports workflow processes that require central administration and virtual environments.

"Quick and effective communication is key in today's complex business world. Working in a fast-paced environment requires effortless collaboration and efficient processes no matter what the size of your organization. Our Philips workflow software solutions allow you to do just that, while new subscription models enable businesses to be more agile and cost-efficient than ever before," explains Dr. Brauner.

All Philips software is optimized to support the industry-leading range of Philips dictation devices including the SpeechMike series, the hands-free dictation headset SpeechOne and the Android-based SpeechAir.

About Speech Processing Solutions

Speech Processing Solutions (SPS) is an international technology company and a global leader in dictation solutions. More than four million users worldwide work with speech-to-text solutions developed by SPS and sold under the Philips brand. These solutions include web-based and desktop workflow software as well as dictation devices. These smart solutions save users' time and allow them to focus on their core tasks, making their business more efficient, customer-centric and profitable.

Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, SPS has regional offices in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Belgium and Austria, as well as a network of more than 1000 distribution and implementation partners worldwide.

