Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 940602 ISIN: NL0000009538 Ticker-Symbol: PHI1 
Xetra
04.02.20
11:50 Uhr
42,670 Euro
+0,650
+1,55 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,800
42,810
12:30
42,800
42,810
12:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PHILIPS
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV42,670+1,55 %