Diversey Acquires AHP Intellectual Property from Virox Technologies, Inc.

LONDON, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversey, Inc., a global leader in healthcare and infection prevention products and solutions, announces the acquisition of the global intellectual property rights related to Accelerated Hydrogen Peroxide (AHP), an innovative and revolutionary technology, from Virox Technologies, Inc.

Accelerated Hydrogen Peroxide (AHP) is a globally patented, synergistic blend of commonly used ingredients that produces exceptional potency as a germicide and superior performance as a cleaner. AHP has proven to be a fast, effective, responsible and sustainable solution.

Each year, healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and food-borne illnesses impact millions. Over the past decade, Diversey and Virox have partnered to develop a number of AHP-based solutions, including leading brands Oxivir, Accel, and ViperTM/MC.

In the last several years, Diversey has invested significantly to build leadership positions in healthcare and infection prevention through thought leadership, innovation, and evidence-based product and practice development. This acquisition supports Diversey's mission to reduce preventable infections, control associated costs, and ultimately help save lives.

"With a mission to protect and care for people every day, infection prevention is a major focus for Diversey. Adding this intellectual property to our portfolio will enhance our ability to accelerate innovation and grow our position in infection prevention globally," said Mark Burgess, CEO of Diversey, "It will inform our future investment decisions as we continue to apply science to protect people every day. This major acquisition reaffirms Diversey's global commitment to achieve profitable growth through innovation and acquisition."

Diversey will continue to license this technology to partners where this innovative solution can be used to deliver value across other markets.

About Diversey

Diversey's purpose is to protect and care for people every day. Diversey has been, and always will be, a pioneer and facilitator for life. We constantly deliver revolutionary cleaning and hygiene technologies that provide total confidence to our customers across all of our global sectors, including: cleaning products, systems and services that efficiently integrate chemicals, machines and sustainability programs. This makes us unique among leading global hygiene and cleaning companies. Everything we do has our customers' needs at its heart and is based on the belief that cleaning and hygiene are life essentials. With over 95 years of expertise, we safeguard our customers' businesses, contributing productivity improvements, lower total operating costs and brand protection.

Diversey is headquartered in Fort Mill, SC, USA. For information, visit www.diversey.com or follow us on social media.