

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain unemployment increased in January, data from the Ministry of Labor, Migration and Social Security showed on Tuesday.



The number of registered unemployment rose by 90,248 in January from the previous month.



The number of unemployed totaled 3.253 million in January.



Unemployment in construction decreased by 9,368, while it increased 9,085 in agriculture and 2,719 in industry and by 90,957 in services.



Compared to previous year, unemployment decreased by 31,908 or 0.97 percent in January.



The youth unemployment, which covers people below 25 years of age, increased by 7,534 or 3.05 percent compared to the previous month.



