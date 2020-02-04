Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 1874 ISIN: GB0030329360 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WINCANTON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WINCANTON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.02.2020 | 11:09
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WINCANTON PLC - Director Declaration

WINCANTON PLC - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, February 4

4 February 2020

WINCANTON PLC ("the Company")

Notification of change in Director's Details

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 (2), Wincanton Plc announces that one of its non-executive directors, Paul Dean, who is the Chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Company's Nomination and Remuneration committees, has been appointed to the board of RM plc as a non-executive director, with effect from 4 February 2020.

-Ends-

For further information please contact:

Wincanton Plc Tel: 01249 710 000
James Wroath, Chief Executive Officer
Tim Lawlor, Chief Financial Officer

Buchanan Tel: 020 7466 5000
Richard Oldworth / Victoria Hayns

Notes to Editors

Wincanton plc

Wincanton is the largest British logistics firm, providing supply chain solutions to some of the world's most admired brands across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.

As a trusted and respected business partner, we design and implement services and solutions that range from setting up and operating distribution networks through to bonded warehouses, technology hosting, container transport and storage. We strive for operational excellence in everything we do.

We work hard to understand and respond to our customers' needs, build long term relationships and use our skills and expertise to deliver a smarter, added value service, every day. Our customers rely on us to make their businesses operate more efficiently and to gain a competitive advantage in their sector.

Improved stock visibility and availability, reduction of lead times, collaborative warehousing and transport models, and an absolute commitment to continuous improvement, are just some of the reasons why many of our customer relationships extend to more than 20 years.

Key facts:

  • Annual revenue in the UK & Ireland exceeds £1.1 billion
  • Over 18,000 colleagues including 4,000+ drivers
  • Operates from 200+ locations with 6.6 million square feet of warehousing across the UK and Ireland
  • Operating responsibility for around 3,400 vehicles
WINCANTON-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire