

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rose on Tuesday as global equity markets rebounded amid hopes that China would roll out more stimulus measures to provide liquidity to markets and boost consumption amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak.



The optimism emerged after China's central bank unexpectedly lowered the interest rates on reverse repurchase agreements by 10 basis points on Monday as part of efforts to relieve pressure on the economy from a rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.



China's Shanghai Composite index rose 1.3 percent today after falling as much as 7.7 percent on Monday as traders returned to their desks following the week-long Chinese New Year vacation.



Benchmark Brent crude rose 0.8 percent to $54.87 a barrel, after having fallen as much as 4 percent to hit its lowest level in about 13 months the previous day.



U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 1.5 percent at $50.84 after a 2.8 percent plunge on Monday.



The rebound of oil prices also reflected optimism that OPEC and its allies would consider further supply cuts to support prices.



As the death toll in mainland China from the new type of virus rose to 425, China said it would welcome assistance from the United States to fight the virus outbreak.



Saying that the crisis was 'a major test of China's system and capacity for governance,' China's leader, Xi Jinping, has signaled a more assertive strategy for dealing with the virus outbreak.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX