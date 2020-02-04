Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: Intrum AB, LEI: 549300UNCO2FCUWXX470 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: INTRUM SE0000936478 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Intrum AB on February 4, 2020 at 11.31 CET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 12.30 CET followed by continuous trading from: trading from 12.40 CET, February 4, 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related GB00BVZX7327, GB00BVZY8Y36, SE0009983125, GB00BVZYV773, instruments: SE0010131078, GB00BG621W07, SE0006089124, SE0006089314, GB00BW6QZS87, GB00BG5ZN682, SE0011724004, SE0011724012, SE0011724020, SE0011724038, SE0011724046, SE0011724053, GB00BG5TKJ29, GB00BG62XL33, GB00BG63V348, SE0013718277, SE0013645140, SE0013645132, SE0013645124, SE0013645116, SE0013645108, SE0013645090, SE0013645082, SE0013645074, SE0013645066, SE0013645058, SE0013645041, SE0013695913, SE0013728433, SE0013645033, SE0013606514, SE0013585205, SE0013582541, SE0013547635, SE0013547627, SE0013547619, SE0013547601, SE0013547593, SE0013547585, SE0013547577, SE0013547569, SE0013547551, SE0013547544, SE0013547536, SE0013728425, SE0013547528, SE0013606506, SE0013585197, SE0013582533, SE0013486883, SE0013482858, SE0013417698, SE0013417680, SE0013417672, SE0013417664, SE0013417656, SE0013417649, SE0013417631, SE0013417623, SE0013417615, SE0013417607, SE0013417599, SE0013440476, SE0013446978, SE0013457942, SE0013464583, SE0013417581, SE0013645025, SE0013718269, SE0013645017, SE0013645009, SE0013644994, SE0013644986, SE0013644978, SE0013644960, SE0013644952, SE0013644945, SE0013644937, SE0013644929, SE0013644911, SE0013695905, SE0013728417, SE0013644903, SE0013547510, SE0013606480, SE0013585171, SE0013582525, SE0013547502, SE0013547494, SE0013547486, SE0013547478, SE0013547460, SE0013547452, SE0013547445, SE0013547437, SE0013547429, SE0013547411, SE0013547403, SE0013728409, SE0013547395, SE0013417573, SE0013606472, SE0013585163, SE0013582517, SE0013486875, SE0013482841, SE0013417565, SE0013417557, SE0013417540, SE0013417532, SE0013417524, SE0013417516, SE0013417508, SE0013417490, SE0013417482, SE0013417474, SE0013417466, SE0013440468, SE0013446960, SE0013457934, SE0013464567, SE0013417458 GB00BVZX7327, GB00BVZY8Y36, SE0009983125, GB00BVZYV773, SE0010131078, GB00BG621W07, SE0006089124, SE0006089314, GB00BW6QZS87, GB00BG5ZN682, SE0011724004, SE0011724012, SE0011724020, SE0011724038, SE0011724046, SE0011724053, GB00BG5TKJ29, GB00BG62XL33, GB00BG63V348, SE0013718277, SE0013645140, SE0013645132, SE0013645124, SE0013645116, SE0013645108, SE0013645090, SE0013645082, SE0013645074, SE0013645066, SE0013645058, SE0013645041, SE0013695913, SE0013728433, SE0013645033, SE0013606514, SE0013585205, SE0013582541, SE0013547635, SE0013547627, SE0013547619, SE0013547601, SE0013547593, SE0013547585, SE0013547577, SE0013547569, SE0013547551, SE0013547544, SE0013547536, SE0013728425, SE0013547528, SE0013606506, SE0013585197, SE0013582533, SE0013486883, SE0013482858, SE0013417698, SE0013417680, SE0013417672, SE0013417664, SE0013417656, SE0013417649, SE0013417631, SE0013417623, SE0013417615, SE0013417607, SE0013417599, SE0013440476, SE0013446978, SE0013457942, SE0013464583, SE0013417581, SE0013645025, SE0013718269, SE0013645017, SE0013645009, SE0013644994, SE0013644986, SE0013644978, SE0013644960, SE0013644952, SE0013644945, SE0013644937, SE0013644929, SE0013644911, SE0013695905, SE0013728417, SE0013644903, SE0013547510, SE0013606480, SE0013585171, SE0013582525, SE0013547502, SE0013547494, SE0013547486, SE0013547478, SE0013547460, SE0013547452, SE0013547445, SE0013547437, SE0013547429, SE0013547411, SE0013547403, SE0013728409, SE0013547395, SE0013417573, SE0013606472, SE0013585163, SE0013582517, SE0013486875, SE0013482841, SE0013417565, SE0013417557, SE0013417540, SE0013417532, SE0013417524, SE0013417516, SE0013417508, SE0013417490, SE0013417482, SE0013417474, SE0013417466, SE0013440468, SE0013446960, SE0013457934, SE0013464567, SE0013417458 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified