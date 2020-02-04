

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation rose marginally in January, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.6 percent year-on-year in January, following a 0.5 percent increase in December. This was in line with economists expectation.



The core inflation excluding prices of energy and unprocessed food increased to 0.8 percent in January from 0.6 percent in the preceding month.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent in January. Economists had expected the prices to rise 0.1 percent.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.5 percent annually in January, same as in the previous month. This was in line with economists expectation.



On a monthly basis, the HICP declined 1.7 percent in January. This was in line with economists expectation.



