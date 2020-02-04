Centamin PLC Announces Notification of Major Holding(s)

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
Centamin plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Aggregate of Standard Life Aberdeen plc affiliated investment management entities with delegated voting rights on behalf of multiple managed portfolios
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Edinburgh, Scotland
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
31/01/2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
03/02/2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
Below 5%
0.00
Below 5%
1,155,955,384
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
5.06
0.00
5.06
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
JE00B5TT1872
N/A
Below 5%
N/A
Below 5%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
Below 5%
Below 5%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
Exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
X
Name
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Standard Life Aberdeen plc
Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited
Standard Life Investments Limited
Standard Life Aberdeen plc
Aberdeen Asset Management PLC
Aberdeen Asset Investments Limited
Aberdeen Asset Investment Group Limited
Standard Life Aberdeen plc
Aberdeen Asset Management PLC
Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited
Standard Life Aberdeen plc
Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited
Ignis Asset Management Limited
Ignis Investment Services Limited
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
N/A
The number and % of voting rights held
N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held
N/A
11. Additional information
In reference to section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.
Place of completion
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Date of completion
03/02/2020
