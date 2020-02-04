

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gartner, Inc. (IT) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $67.70 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $84.02 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Gartner, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $106 million or $1.18 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $1.20 billion from $1.09 billion last year.



Gartner, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $106 Mln. vs. $110 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.18 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q4): $1.20 Bln vs. $1.09 Bln last year.



