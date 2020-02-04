

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gartner, Inc. (IT), a research and advisory company, said the company expects fiscal year 2020 adjusted earnings per share of approximately $4.06. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $4.01. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. GAAP earnings per share is projected to be approximately $2.78, for the fiscal year.



Fourth-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.18, down 2% from prior year. Adjusted revenues were $1.20 billion, an increase of 11% year-on-year.



Gartner will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 8, 2020.



