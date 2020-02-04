NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 3 February 2020 were: 674.67p Capital only 682.09p Including current year income 674.67p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares) 682.09p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 275,000 ordinary shares on 03rd February 2020, the Company has 78,908,941 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 1,621,385 which are held in treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.