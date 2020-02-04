Frasers Property UK Frasers Property UK: Frasers Property Group in the UK outlines sustainability push after signing BBP's Climate Change Commitment 04-Feb-2020 / 12:20 CET/CEST Frasers Property Group in the UK outlines sustainability push after signing BBP's Climate Change Commitment LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - Media OutReach [1] - 4 February 2020 - Frasers Property UK, a business unit of the multi-national Frasers Property Group, has outlined its latest sustainability initiative by signing the Better Buildings Partnership's (BBP) Climate Change Commitment. The BBP's Climate Change Commitment unites signatories in targeting carbon net zero by 2050 and commits all signatories to publish their net-zero pathways by the end of this year. Frasers Property UK signed the commitment after becoming the 33rd BBP member. The BBP represents a significant share of UK commercial real estate owners, signalling the industry's commitment to sustainability in the built environment and demonstrating leadership in achieving carbon reduction goals. By signing the Climate Change Commitment, Frasers Property UK is committing to: * Developing and publishing its ne- zero carbon roadmap by the end of 2020 * Completing climate change risk assessments across all assets by end of 2022 * Annually disclosing its progress towards its net-zero carbon roadmap * Disclosing the energy performance of its assets Ilaria del Beato, Chief Executive Officer at Frasers Property UK said: "Sustainability is a key contributor to our success. We aspire to create spaces and experiences that foster sustainable communities and a better environment for all, and aim to set industry benchmarks in building sustainable communities. This is why we have pledged to signing the BBP's Climate Commitment." To date, the Climate Change Commitment has been signed by 26 companies representing over 11,000 commercial properties globally - over GBP300 billion assets under management - and responsible for over 1.2 million tonnes of carbon emissions per annum. About Frasers Property UK Frasers Property UK is the UK subsidiary of SGX-listed Frasers Property Limited, a multi-national company that owns, develops, and manages a diverse and integrated property portfolio with total assets of approximately GBP21.5 billion (S$37.6 billion) as at 30 September 2019. Frasers Property UK develops, owns and manages residential and commercial property in the UK.. Frasers Property UK's commercial portfolio comprises approximately 3.5 million square feet of business parks in strategic UK-wide locations, including Hillington Park in Glasgow and six Thames Valley assets within the M3 and M4 corridor - Lakeshore, Bedfont Lakes, Winnersh Triangle, Chineham Park, Farnborough Business Park, Watchmoor Business Park, and Maxis in Bracknell. In the City of London, Frasers Property UK is currently on site with a major re-development at Central House, which will deliver 160,000 square feet of office and mixed-use space on the corner of Whitechapel High Street and Commercial Street. Frasers Property's UK portfolio includes a number of high-profile residential schemes, including Riverside Quarter in South West London and Camberwell on the Green in Kennington. For more information on Frasers Property UK, please visit https://www.frasersproperty.com/uk [2] For more information on Frasers Property, please visit https://www.frasersproperty.com/ [3] Attachment Document title: Picture Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=XHNNWIPRIV [4] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 967297 04-Feb-2020 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8fb96749ec59423ef89723f5f07dfbe3&application_id=967297&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5f16c96ba7b7a040744e672c709ab2f8&application_id=967297&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=eeb99e65bdbab93d1b84242e14d0ab90&application_id=967297&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cb597349755d9c2648324b59fd1e2e2e&application_id=967297&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

