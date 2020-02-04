

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eaton Corp. (ETN) reported earnings for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $452 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $631M, or $1.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Eaton Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $566 million or $1.37 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.0% to $5.24 billion from $5.46 billion last year.



Eaton Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $566 Mln. vs. $631 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.37 vs. $1.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.40 -Revenue (Q4): $5.24 Bln vs. $5.46 Bln last year.



