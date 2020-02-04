

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's jobless rate rose in January after remaining steady in the previous month, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 4.8 percent in January from 4.7 percent in December. In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 5.1 percent.



The seasonally adjusted number of persons unemployed rose to 120,200 in January from 116,900 in the previous month.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, rose to 11.8 percent in January from 11.1 percent in the prior month.



