Broader exposure to more defensive sectors, European projects and Indian development has stood Severfield in good stead to attain its FY20 PBT target. The UK general election result may also see some return of confidence in the weaker sentiment sectors. The company is positioned for the next phase in its strategic development, although continues to be perceived as a cyclical UK construction company in our view.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
SEVERFIELD-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de