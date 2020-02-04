Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M10S ISIN: GB00B27YGJ97 Ticker-Symbol: 0L3 
Stuttgart
04.02.20
13:51 Uhr
0,940 Euro
-0,018
-1,88 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEVERFIELD PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEVERFIELD PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SEVERFIELD
SEVERFIELD PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEVERFIELD PLC0,940-1,88 %