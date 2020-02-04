

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, power management company Eaton Corp plc (ETN) forecast adjusted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2020 to be between $1.16 and $1.26, a 4 percent decrease at the midpoint from the year-ago period.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.2 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For fiscal 2020, Eaton projects adjusted earnings per share between $5.60 and $5.90, flat at the midpoint with 2019, excluding the 2019 vehicle warranty costs. The company forecast organic revenues to be between down 1 percent and up 1 percent versus 2019.



The Street expects earnings of $5.74 per share for the year on revenues of $20.28 billion.



