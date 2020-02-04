uniQure Inc.: uniQure Announces Presentations at the Upcoming 13th Annual Congress of the European Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD)

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Feb. 04, 2020(NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that seven presentations, of which one is an oral presentation, will be delivered at the upcoming congress of the European Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD), held in The Hague, the Netherlands, February 5 - 7, 2020.



Specific details on uniQure's presentations at EAHAD include:

One Year Data from A Phase 2b Trial Of AMT-061 (AAV5-Padua hFIX Variant), An Enhanced Vector for Gene Transfer in Adults with Severe or Moderate-Severe Hemophilia B (ORAL10) Session 6: SLAM Friday February 7, 8:30 - 10:00 a.m. CET Title: Stable FIX Expression and Durable Reductions in Bleeding and Factor IX Consumption for Up To 4 Years Following AMT-060 Gene Therapy in Adults with Severe or Moderate-Severe Hemophilia B (Poster 100)

Stable FIX Expression and Durable Reductions in Bleeding and Factor IX Consumption for Up To 4 Years Following AMT-060 Gene Therapy in Adults with Severe or Moderate-Severe Hemophilia B (Poster 100) Wednesday February 5, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. CET Title: Clearance of Vector DNA Following Systemic Administration of AAV5-hFIX Or AAV5-hFIX Padua In Patients with Severe or Moderate-Severe Hemophilia B (Poster 89)

Clearance of Vector DNA Following Systemic Administration of AAV5-hFIX Or AAV5-hFIX Padua In Patients with Severe or Moderate-Severe Hemophilia B (Poster 89) Wednesday February 5, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. CET Title: Prevalence and Affinity/Avidity Assessment of Pre-Existing NABS Against AAV1, 2, 5 And 8 Analyzed In the Serum Of 300 Healthy Donors (Poster 54)

Prevalence and Affinity/Avidity Assessment of Pre-Existing NABS Against AAV1, 2, 5 And 8 Analyzed In the Serum Of 300 Healthy Donors (Poster 54) Wednesday February 5, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. CET Title: Seroprevalence Of Pre-Existing NABS Against AAV1, 2, 5, 6 And 8 in the South African Hemophilia B Patient Population (Poster 116)

Seroprevalence Of Pre-Existing NABS Against AAV1, 2, 5, 6 And 8 in the South African Hemophilia B Patient Population (Poster 116) Wednesday February 5, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. CET Title: Evaluation of A Blood Coagulation Factor IX Variant That Functions Independently of Factor Viii as An Alternative Treatment of Hemophilia A

Evaluation of A Blood Coagulation Factor IX Variant That Functions Independently of Factor Viii as An Alternative Treatment of Hemophilia A Wednesday February 5, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. CET Title: Gene Therapy for People with Haemophilia B (PWHB): Development of A Cost-Effectiveness Model Framework (Poster 154)

About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, hemophilia A, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases. www.uniQure.com

