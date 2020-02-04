The automotive audio amplifier market is expected to grow by USD 626.83 million during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200204005433/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global automotive audio amplifier market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Advances in automotive technology and the increasing penetration of electronics in vehicles have rendered the global automotive market highly competitive. Moreover, evolving consumer needs are prompting automotive manufacturers to offer differentiated features in their product offerings. Also, the premium and luxury features that were limited to luxury vehicles, are now finding adoption in mass-segment vehicles. This has invariably led to high consumer expectations in mass-segment vehicles. This acts as a crucial driver for the growth of the market in focus as audio amplifiers are an essential component of premium audio systems.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40671

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of class D audio amplifiers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Automotive Audio Amplifier Market: Growing Popularity Of Class D Audio Amplifiers

The class AB audio amplifier provides high-output power with reduced distortion and is the most commonly adopted in the automotive market. However, class AB audio amplifiers consume more power and require heat sinks and ventilation for heat dissipation. Thus, automotive audio system manufacturers are looking for a high-performance and cost-effective audio amplifier solution. This is making class D audio amplifiers an ideal choice as they are more efficient and produce less heat than class AB audio amplifiers. Furthermore, class D amplifiers can be packed in compact sizes, which allows automotive audio system manufacturers to save considerable space. Thus, the growing popularity of class D audio amplifiers is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Development of audio amplifier for advanced automotive applications and advances in the field of advanced automotive sound systems will have a significant impact on the automotive audio amplifier market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Audio Amplifier Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive audio amplifier market by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the automotive audio amplifier market in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as high vehicle production and sales, a shift in consumer preference from mileage to aesthetics and advanced features, rising demand for luxury cars and growing adoption of premium audio systems.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Application segmentation

Passenger cars

Commercial vehicles

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200204005433/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/