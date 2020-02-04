Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 03-February-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1971.01p INCLUDING current year revenue 1985.53p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1932.02p INCLUDING current year revenue 1946.54p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---