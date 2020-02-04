Tutors International calls on Home Office to assist employee Muying Shi quarantined in Wuhan hospital after contracting coronavirus

Tutors International is committed to supporting valued colleague Muying Shi who has contracted coronavirus in Wuhan, China

OXFORD, England, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutors International is calling on the UK Home Office to provide humanitarian assistance and facilitate medical evacuation for Muying Shi, Asia Business Development Manager for the leading private tuition company. Muying Shi, who lives and works in London, has contracted coronavirus and is quarantined in a Wuhan hospital. The full statement is available on the Tutors International website.

Muying has received international media attention after speaking to CNN who were filming in Wuhan, and Grace Macaskill at The Mirror; her story has also been covered by Mail Online and The Sun.

Adam Caller, founder and CEO of Tutors International, said: "We are calling on the UK Home Office and Home Secretary Priti Patel to give Muying Shi humanitarian assistance and facilitate medical evacuation."

Speaking of Muying's experience and character, Mr Caller confirmed: "Muying has lived and worked in the UK for five years; she lives in London and was appointed in a senior management role as Asia Business Development Manager for Tutors International in 2017. Muying is an exceptionally talented individual: she is fluent in English, Mandarin, Korean, and Japanese, and has extensive experience of providing private tuition to Tutors International's elite clientele. Muying has worked as a teacher in some of Beijing's and the UK's most prestigious schools since 2010. She has excelled in her role at Tutors International over the last three years, successfully expanding our Oxford-based business into Asia thanks to her perceptive cultural awareness and her remarkable language, business, and teaching skills."

Mr Caller added: "Muying is in our hearts and prayers, and we will do everything we can to help. However, we are unable to get any aid to her and - as the UK is her home - we believe that the UK should assist her in accessing evacuation and quarantine programmes. Tutors International is dedicated to supporting our colleague and her family in any way we can."

Tutors International, which last week committed to providing prompt educational assistance to families displaced or disrupted by the outbreak, is the leading provider of elite private tuition services worldwide. Founded in 1999, Tutors International provides high-net-worth families with a bespoke tutoring service tailored to their specific needs and circumstances. It has offices in the UK, America, and Asia. To find out more about Muying Shi and Tutors International visit www.tutors-international.com.

