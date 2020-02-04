

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waters Corp. (WAT) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $200.67 million, or $3.12 per share. This compares with $185.15 million, or $2.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Waters Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $205.94 million or $3.20 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $716.29 million from $715.02 million last year.



Waters Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $205.94 Mln. vs. $216.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.20 vs. $2.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.01 -Revenue (Q4): $716.29 Mln vs. $715.02 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.55 to $1.65



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WATERS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de