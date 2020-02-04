

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, specialty measurement company Waters Corp. (WAT) initiated its adjusted earnings and constant currency sales growth outlook for the full-year 2020 and for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings to be in a range of $9.15 to $9.40 per share on constant currency sales growth in a range of 1 to 3 percent. Currency translation currently is expected to decrease full-year sales growth by less than one percentage point.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $9.80 per share on sales growth of 3.50 percent to $2.49 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.55 to $1.65 per share on constant currency sales growth in the range of flat to 2 percent. Currency translation is currently expected to decrease quarterly sales growth by less than one percentage point.



The Street expects the company to report earnings of $1.75 per share on a sales growth of 3.0 percent to $529.07 million for the quarter.



The company noted that the potential impact from the coronavirus on its business cannot be reasonably estimated at this time, and as a result, is not reflected in the Company's first quarter and fiscal year 2020 guidance.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WATERS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de