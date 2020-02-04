Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 898123 ISIN: US9418481035 Ticker-Symbol: WAZ 
Frankfurt
04.02.20
08:03 Uhr
204,00 Euro
+2,00
+0,99 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WATERS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WATERS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
193,00
196,00
14:17
195,00
196,00
14:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WATERS
WATERS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WATERS CORPORATION204,00+0,99 %