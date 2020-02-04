

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) revealed a profit for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $326 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $465 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $4.15 million



Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $0.67 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q1): $4.15 Mln vs. $4.15 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.55 - $3.80



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

