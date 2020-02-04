Independent research firm Verdantix has announced the 14 finalists for its prestigious International Operational Excellence Innovation Awards. Based on their responses to 17 questions, the finalists were selected from over 50 submissions across seven industry sectors.The 7 winners will be selected by a panel of two independent judges in senior Operations roles. Winners will be announced at the Verdantix HSE OpEx Innovation Summit EMEA, taking place at the new Tottenham Hotspur FC Stadium, London on March 3.

"The number of high-quality entries that we received for these inaugural awards reflect the ongoing industry drive to invest in digital operational strategies infused with new technologies to achieve improvements across the business," commented David Metcalfe, Verdantix CEO and chair of the judging panel. "We're delighted to see blue-chip firms such as EDF Energy, Total, Saudi Aramco, Volvo Cars, Novartis and Etihad Airways participating in the awards process and sharing insights from their innovative operational excellence projects with the broader community, which will help their peer group to improve asset reliability and achieve safe operations."

The 14 finalists for the 2020 Verdantix International Operational Excellence Awards are as follows:

Chemicals: Evonik Industries; Reckitt Benckiser

Heavy Industries: Alcoa; Kier Dubai

Manufacturing: Novartis; Volvo Cars

Oil Gas Downstream: Total; Yanbu Refinery of Saudi Aramco

Oil Gas Upstream: Aker BP; Saudi Aramco

Transport: Etihad Airways; London City Airport

Utilities: EDF; Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA)

In addition to the organizations who have invested in innovative projects, the awards highlight the contribution of supporting technology and consulting firms. In 2020, the projects of the finalists have involved: AeroBytes, Airsweb, Alcumus Group, Amazon, AVEVA, Cognite, Cognizant, Cority, Devonway, Enablon, Honeywell, Intelex, Labware, NextAxiom, OSISoft, SAP, Senseye, Sphera and Verisk 3E.

To learn more about the successful projects of the 2020 Operational Excellence Innovation Award winners and to network with OpEx technology pioneers, register now for the Verdantix HSE and Opex Innovation Summit on March 2-4.

