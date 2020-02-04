Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 887240 ISIN: US6247561029 Ticker-Symbol: MUD 
Frankfurt
04.02.20
08:02 Uhr
26,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,400
27,200
14:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MUELLER INDUSTRIES
MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC26,2000,00 %