Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JEP3 ISIN: US8936411003 Ticker-Symbol: T7D 
Tradegate
04.02.20
14:14 Uhr
600,20 Euro
+10,20
+1,73 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
597,80
600,40
14:25
596,80
599,40
14:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TRANSDIGM
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC600,20+1,73 %