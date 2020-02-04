iomart Selects Silver Peak for Managed SD-WAN

Managed Cloud Services Provider Adds Unity EdgeConnect to Network Portfolio

GLASGOW, Scotland, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UK managed cloud services provider iomart has selected global SD-WAN leader Silver Peak to deliver managed Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) services to its customers.

iomart has added the Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform to its already comprehensive network services portfolio. EdgeConnect is a self-driving wide area network platform that delivers a cloud-optimised network experience for enterprise organisations with multiple office locations.

"Performance is critical as organisations move more workloads to the cloud," says Bill Strain, Product Development Director for iomart. "With Silver Peak we are giving our customers an affordable, business-driven network that's designed to maximise the opportunities that today's diverse transport options provide."

The EdgeConnect platform from Silver Peak is designed from the ground up as one system, uniting SD-WAN, firewall, advanced segmentation, routing, WAN optimisation and application visibility and control in one platform. EdgeConnect is business-driven, powering real-time response to eliminate the impact of network disruptions as monitoring and analytics detect changing conditions and trigger immediate adjustments to deliver the highest quality of experience for application users. Detailed insight into the network and application specific metadata is visible from a single pane of glass via the Unity Orchestrator centralised management interface.

"Instead of having to send staff out to manually update policies at every branch office every time a change is made, the whole network is centrally orchestrated," explains Bill Strain. "As a result, the IT team can focus on other important projects knowing that the network is optimised to support the business strategy."

There is no longer the need to build costly and complex WANs. Lower cost broadband connections are used to augment or replace existing networks where applicable. The EdgeConnect platform can be deployed, as a physical or virtual appliance at a branch office, data centre or in the cloud, all within minutes.

Gartner recently recognised Silver Peak as a Leader for the second consecutive year in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure.

"To realise the full transformational promise of the cloud, enterprises are coming to the realization that they need a modern WAN" said Allan Paton, Sales Director UK and Ireland for Silver Peak. "As enterprises embark on WAN transformation, many are electing to select a partner that has the expertise to provide turnkey managed SD-WAN services like iomart. Together, we will enable our customers to architect a business-driven WAN that ultimately yields a multiplier effect on their ongoing investments in the cloud."

By choosing Silver Peak, iomart can deliver the application-centric services that address the network requirements of the modern cloud-first enterprise.

About iomart

For over 20 years iomart Group plc (AIM:IOM) has been helping growing organisations to maximise the flexibility, cost effectiveness and scalability of the cloud. From datacentres we own and operate in the U.K., and from connected facilities across the globe, we deliver 24/7 storage and protection for data across the most complex of cloud and legacy infrastructures. Our team of over 400 dedicated staff work with our customers at the strategy stage through to delivery and ongoing management, to implement the secure cloud solutions that deliver to their business requirements. For further information visit www.iomart.com

About Silver Peak

Silver Peak, the global SD-WAN leader, delivers the transformational promise of the cloud with a business-first networking model. The Unity EdgeConnect self-driving wide area network platform liberates enterprises from conventional WAN approaches to transform the network from a constraint to a business accelerant. Thousands of globally distributed enterprises have deployed Silver Peak WAN solutions across 100 countries. Learn more at silver-peak.com.

