

Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $56.5 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $41.1 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Allegheny Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $50.2M or $0.36 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $1.02 billion from $1.04 billion last year.



Allegheny Technologies Inc earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.32 -Revenue (Q4): $1.02 Bln vs. $1.04 Bln last year.



