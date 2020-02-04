

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) released earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $510.19 million, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $712.80 million, or $2.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Simon Property Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $907.17 million or $2.96 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $1.49 billion from $1.46 billion last year.



Simon Property Group Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $907.17 Mln. vs. $999.28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.96 vs. $3.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.56 -Revenue (Q4): $1.49 Bln vs. $1.46 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

