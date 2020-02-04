Heska Corporation Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Earnings Call Scheduled for February 25, 2020

LOVELAND, Colorado, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA; "Heska" or the "Company"), a provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products, plans to report its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial performance in a press release on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 before the market opens, and to host an earnings call to discuss the results following the release at 9 a.m. MT / 11 a.m. ET.

To access the conference call:

From within the United States, please dial 1-888-259-8389

From outside of the United States, please dial 1-323-794-2570

Reference Conference ID: 6976509

The earnings call will be webcast live from the Company's website at https://ir.heska.com/.

A telephonic replay will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ETFebruary 25 and will continue through 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The webcast will be archived on www.heska.com for 90 days.

To access the replay:

From within the United States, please dial 1-844-512-2921

From outside the United States, please dial 1-412-317-6671

Reference Replay Pin Number: 6976509

About Heska

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products through two business segments. The Core Companion Animal Health ("CCA") segment represents approximately 85% of revenues, and the Other Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals ("OVP") segment represents approximately 15% of revenues, as of September 30, 2019. CCA segment includes Point of Care Laboratory testing instruments and consumables, primarily under a unique multi-year Reset Subscription model, digital imaging products, software and services, local and cloud-based data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. OVP segment includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production under third party agreements and channels, primarily for herd animal health.

