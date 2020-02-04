IPC's Global Financial Community and Connexus Cloud Ecosystem Expands Into Energy Markets

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC , a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the global financial markets community, announces today its expansion into the European Energy Exchange (EEX), Europe's leading energy exchange. The world's top financial institutions rely on IPC's Connexus Cloud platform for trade execution, order routing, market data delivery, and accessing influential marketplaces like EEX. Meanwhile, EEX provides access to the biggest power market worldwide, but it is far more than simply a power-trading platform, as continuous diversification has led to EEX Group becoming a global commodity exchange.

"There might not be a more complex market than energy," said Jeffrey Britell, Senior Vice President, Global Network Services, IPC. "From the global breadth of power creation and trading, to the amazing advances we've seen in recent years regarding 'smart' energy, such as solar and wind, providing our customers access to the dominant energy marketplaces is a must. And the European Energy Exchange is without question one of the most important energy marketplaces worldwide."

Headquartered in Leipzig, Germany, EEX Group reconfirmed in 2019 its position as the top exchange group in power trading worldwide for the third year running, with growth of 30% from the previous year. Globally, energy consumption market overall is projected to continue to rise to 650 million terajoules by 2035*.

IPC's Connexus Cloud is an unparalleled private, secure cloud solution for the global financial markets. By providing and integrating private and hybrid clouds, and enabling secure access to over 550 public clouds, Connexus Cloud empowers the use of cloud for secure, high-performance data and voice communications. This includes enhanced deliveries for blockchain, market data and transactions. The Connexus Cloud multi-cloud platform links together the global capital markets with sell-side and buy-side firms, inter-dealer brokers, liquidity venues, energy firms, trade lifecycle providers, and market-data vendors as well as clearing and settlement firms. They are interconnected in an ecosystem of more than 6,600 capital market participants across 750 cities in over 60 countries across the globe.

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, through industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning a breadth of asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to help make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Visit ipc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@IPC_Systems_Inc).

