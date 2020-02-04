Product development company the Cambridge Design Partnership, working with compatriot solar business Solivus, has developed a curved solar module featuring an organic thin film. The design is based on Solivus' desire to "create a product so attractive that people would be happy to have one in their garden".As solar moves increasingly into the built environment to meet regulations requiring on-site generation, addressing the aesthetic concerns of architects and property owners is becoming an important challenge. A product under development in the U.K. is taking a novel approach as a freestanding ...

