Read the 122-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Marketing Services Industry Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, top suppliers, supplier selection and negotiation strategies, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

With the growing complexity and the intensity of competition in today's marketplace, buyers are increasing their reliance on technological adoption and implementing business analytics to arrive at critical decisions. This is encouraging marketing service providers to employ specialized tools to measure the overall performance of marketing services which is boosting their acceptability among buyers. This is driving investments in the marketing services industry.

The Top Marketing Service Providers Enlisted in this Report:

The competitive quotient of service providers is typically dependent on the degree of technological strides that they take to set their offerings apart from that of their counterparts. This is compelling them to extensively invest in technologies which is driving their OPEX. To compensate for this expense, marketing service providers are expected to increase their service charge in the market. Considering this possibility, this report has listed the top marketing service providers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this industry. Insights into some of the service providers are given below:

Harte Hanks Inc - Advances in technology such as QR codes, AR, and interactive kiosks provide opportunities to buyers for creating unique campaigns to engage with prospective end-consumers. On that note, it is recommended for buyers to assess this service provider's technological capabilities and the costs of implementing such technological innovations.

Dentsu Group Inc - It will be advisable for buyers to evaluate if this service provider has the expertise to handle marketing service projects across requested geographies. While engaging in long-term contracts to reduce the total cost of ownership, ensure that the service provider has an extended set of freelancers that can collaborate in case there is an increase in the number of projects.

Publicis Groupe SA In order to select the right supplier, gaining clarity in the fee structure of a supplier is a must. The clarity in fee structure avoids price fluctuations, fines, or any hidden charges, and avoids conflicts between buyers and suppliers. Buyers are suggested to shortlist service providers that have transparency in their pricing structure to avoid ambiguity during billing and payment cycles.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Marketing services industry spend segmentation by region

Marketing services supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for marketing service providers

Marketing service providers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the marketing services industry

Marketing services pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the marketing services industry

