Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2020) -Versus Systems, Inc. (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) (FSE: BMVA) ("Versus" or the "Company") announces that the Company has filed a new U.S. Application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), titled "In-Content Challenge System and Methods."

The application aims to protect a number of proprietary systems and methods for awarding real money, physical goods, digital currencies, and downloadable content to players inside video games, mobile apps, and other interactive media. Versus already uses patented technologies within their Winfinite prizing platform, and inside OMEN Rewards for HP, allowing players to play for real-world prizes inside their favorite games. This new filing extends the portfolio by addressing both new in-game challenge systems, and novel approaches for apps and video.

Developers and publishers that partner with Versus to use the Winfinite platform have access to the full suite of protected claims that address legal and regulatory compliance dynamically across federal, state, and local law - allowing content partners to place prizes in-game, or in-app for their players to earn as they play.

Matthew Pierce, Founder and CEO of Versus says "Although we built Versus to improve the experiences in the $100 Billion gaming industry, we continue to be approached by new verticals that want to take advantage of our proprietary rewards system to drive engagement. From fitness, health and wellness, entertainment, and esports - everyone is looking for new and innovative ways to engage their audience. Once granted, this new set of patent claims will protect the novel ways that Versus improves the player, user, streamer, and viewer experience across a variety of markets. People play longer when they win things they love."

About Versus Systems Inc.

Versus Systems, Inc. has developed a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer real-world in-game rewards across various platforms including mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game via Winfinite, and gamers choose which prizes they want before competing to win the rewards. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com.

For more information on Versus Systems' new platform, WINFINITE, visit www.versussystems.com or visit Versus Systems official YouTube channel.

