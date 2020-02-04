

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - K-Apparel recalled about 2,200 units of Children's Lounge Pants for possible violation of Federal Flammability Standard and burn hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.



The company said the pants failed to meet the standard, requiring sleepwear to be either snug-fitting or flame resistant,leading to the risk of burn injuries to children.



The recall involves 18 lots of children's 100% cotton lounge pants which were sold in 18 prints and were available in children's sizes small through extra-large. The loungewear pants have the brand name 'TINFL' and lot numbers printed onto an inside side seam label.



K-Apparel is yet to receive any reports of incidents or injuries involving the pants in reference.



Consumers have been advised to immediately stop using the recalled lounge pants and contact K-Apparel for full refund.



The lounge pants, manufactured in South Korea, were imported to the U.S. and distributed by Buena Park, California-based K-Apparel. They were sold online at www.amazon.com from October 2018 through September 2019 for about $18.



In August 2019, SAMpark LLC had recalled 185 Children's 100 percent cotton knit, two-piece short-sleeve top and pant pajama sets for burn injury risk to children. These pajamas also failed to meet the federal flammability standard.



Earlier in July 2019, The Company Store had recalled about 2,500 units of Girl's pajama sets for not meeting the prescribed standards.



