

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) entered into a codeshare agreement with American Airlines that will offer the more daily flights between South America and the U.S.



Once approved by the authorities in Brazil and the U.S., the new codeshare will enable its customers to travel seamlessly to more than 30 destinations in the U.S., GOL said in a statement.



The flights will operate from GOL's hubs São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasília and Fortaleza, and will add to GOL's existing regular flights to Miami and Orlando.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

