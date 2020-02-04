Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W97M ISIN: US02376R1023 Ticker-Symbol: A1G 
Tradegate
04.02.20
14:50 Uhr
25,095 Euro
+0,530
+2,16 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,260
25,350
15:41
25,265
25,345
15:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN AIRLINES
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC25,095+2,16 %
GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA ADR14,600+1,39 %