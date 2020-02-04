

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $273.14 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $315.70 million, or $1.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $297.43 million or $1.42 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $2.52 billion from $2.33 billion last year.



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $297.43 Mln. vs. $322.08 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.42 vs. $1.53 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.52 Bln vs. $2.33 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

