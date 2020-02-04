SpendEdge has been monitoring the global 4PL market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 30 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

The Global 4PL Market Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, top suppliers, supplier selection and negotiation strategies, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend.

The exponential growth observed in the e-commerce sector is creating a simultaneous demand for 4PL service providers. However, initiatives that are being taken by buyers from the e-commerce sector to develop their in-house logistics capabilities are offsetting the prospects of growth in the global 4PL market.

The Top 4PL Service Providers Enlisted in this Report:

The steep rise in oil and gas prices will increase 4PL service providers' OPEX to a substantial level. This will have an inflationary impact on the buyer's procurement spend in the 4PL market. Considering this probability, this report has listed the top 4PL service providers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market. Insights into some of the companies are given below:

Deutsche Post AG - It will be prudent for buyers to assess this service provider's logistics network designs to reduce cost, eliminate supply chain risks, and ensure optimization of transportation spend, especially if they have a large volume of shipment and long supply chain need. This assessment of the operational capabilities of service providers will facilitate the optimization of lane structures, mode strategies, and capacity utilization.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd - Assessing service providers' data mining and analytics capabilities have gained momentum in recent years. On that note, it is recommended that buyers determine this service provider's level of technology sophistication provided such as the use of EDI, TMS, WMS, and EAI to enhance visibility across the entire supply chain, reduce costs, and ensure shorter TAT.

United Parcel Service Inc Buyers should explore the feasibility of entering into a long-term and collaborative relationship with this service provider to benefit from economies of scale and reduced cost. Long-term contracts established will eliminate renewal costs and minimize the time spent on renegotiation.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

4PL market spend segmentation by region

4PL supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for 4PL service providers

4PL service providers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the 4PL market

4PL pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the 4PL market

