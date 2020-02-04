The 'deep photovoltaic nowcasting' project developed by Chile's Institute of Engineering Sciences of the University of O'Higgins, Canada's Laval University and Japan's Kyoto University, seeks to make short-term, high-resolution projections of solar energy generation.From pv magazine Latam. Predicting energy production on a minute by minute or second by second scale - short-term or immediate forecasting - is critical for managing solar plant operations in an intelligent energy network as well as for ensuring power supply and improving system efficiency. Forecasting systems based on climate ...

