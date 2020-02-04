The consumer battery market is expected to grow by USD 18.91 billion during 2020-2024 according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200204005429/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global consumer battery market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Li-ion batteries are extensively used in consumer electronics as they are highly reactive, which eases current flow. Moreover, Li-ion batteries are much lighter than batteries made with other metals and are easily rechargeable. Hence, they have fostered a strong position in the global rechargeable battery market for consumer electronics. The demand for Li-ion batteries by consumers is expected to grow significantly as the manufacturing and materials costs are likely to decline while performance is expected to improve further. These factors will drive the growth of the consumer battery market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41139

As per Technavio, advancements in flexible batteries will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Consumer Battery Market: Advancements In Flexible Batteries

Flexible batteries are used for various applications such as wearables, wireless sensors, portable electronics, smart cards, and others. These applications require batteries with reasonable energy and power density, wide operating temperatures, safety, low cost, and long service and shelf life. Various vendors are launching flexible batteries. For instance, Panasonic Corp. launched a bendable phone with flexible batteries. The product can withstand any deformation without affecting the battery's capacity. Thus, the growing trend of flexible batteries is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

"Other factors such as the technological developments, favorable government regulations, and the availability of alternatives for Li-ion batteries will have a significant impact on the growth of the consumer battery market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Consumer Battery Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the consumer battery market by end-user (residential and commercial), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America and MEA).

The North American region led the consumer battery market in 2019, followed by APAC, Europe, MEA and South America. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as increasing disposable income and launch of new phones.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

End-user segmentation

Residential

Commercial

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200204005429/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/