FLSmidth: Large gold plant order awarded to FLSmidth

FLSmidth will supply a new gold processing plant to JSC Pavlik in the Magadan region in the east of Russia. The order, valued at around DKK 290 million, has become effective and will be booked in Q1 of 2020. The planned seven million tonnes per annum plant will operate alongside the highly successful processing plant supplied by FLSmidth in 2013-14.

FLSmidth will supply equipment across the complete flowsheet, including materials handling, flotation, gravity concentrators, screens, gold leaching, dewatering, pumps, cyclones, valves, instruments and reagent systems. The order also includes a complete plant electrical and automation package.

The contract follows the successful partnership with JSC Pavlik for Line 1, for which FLSmidth designed and supplied all the main process equipment. This single-source approach for the original plant proved very successful for the customer and the new order reflects their satisfaction with FLSmidth and the results to date.

"We are delighted to receive this order from JSC Pavlik and the Arlan Group," comments Manfred Schaffer, Mining President, FLSmidth. "Receiving a repeat order with a prominent miner reflects the importance that FLSmidth puts on the development of state-of-the-art mining equipment and into maintaining a close partnership with our customers throughout the full lifecycle of a mine. The order is a clear indication of the customer's satisfaction with FLSmidth as the single-source supplier of the original gold processing plant and our dedication to delivering productivity to the market."

Artyom Bolshakov, Vice President of JSC Pavlik, adds: "We want to thank FLSmidth's team for the hard, detailed work that was completed throughout the timeline of the order. We are familiar with FLSmidth's equipment since the start of Pavlik and we trust their quality and transparency."

FLSmidth was awarded the engineering contract in 2019 and, following this new contract, the equipment supply will begin in Q4 2020. The plant is expected to commence operation in late 2021 or early 2022.

