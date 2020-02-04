REC Silicon ASA: REC Silicon - Invitation to the fourth quarter 2019 results

REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) will release its Q4 2019 results on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. Central European Time (CET).

A presentation of the results will be held at 8:00 a.m. CET at Hotel Continental, Stortingsgata 24/26, Oslo, Norway.

The presentation will be in English.

A live webcast from the presentation can be accessed at www.recsilicon.com or with the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/hegnarmedia/20200214_5/



It will also be possible to listen to the presentation through a conference call. To join this event, use one of the following access numbers. Please make sure to dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Norway Dial-in (Tollfree/Freephone): 800 51 084

Norway, Oslo (Dial-in Local): +47 2100 2610

United Kingdom (Dial-in Tollfree/Freephone): 0800 358 6377

United Kingdom (Dial-in Local): +44 (0) 330 336 9125

United States (Dial-in Local): +1 929 477 0402

United States/Canada (Dial-in Tollfree/Freephone): 800 204 4368

Other international: +44 (0) 330 336 9125

Participant Passcode: 4214547

For further information, please contact:

Nils O. Kjerstad, IR Contact

Phone: +47 9135 6659

Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

