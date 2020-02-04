Stillcanna Inc.: Stillcanna Offers CBD White Label Services in Europe

Stillcanna Expands Product Offerings By Manufacturing THC-free CBD Distillate

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2020 / Stillcanna Inc. (OTCPINK:SCNNF) (CSE:STIL) (FRANKFURT:484) ("STIL" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an array of white labeled finished products for its customers including products formulated with CBD Distillate (Honey Oil) that is Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), pesticide, heavy metal and microbial free.

The recent successful deployment of the Company's industrial scale centrifugal chromatography equipment at its Polish-based NEXUS facility equips Stillcanna with a broad range of new product offerings. Chromatography allows for the isolation and/or separation of specific molecules within a substance. Stillcanna uses chromatography to isolate and remove the THC molecule, enabling its THC-free CBD Distillate product offerings. The technology can also be calibrated to isolate any cannabinoid molecule present, which includes CBN, CBG and others that are popular in current scientific research for their potential health benefits.

With the technology in place to meet the CBD industry's product requirements, Stillcanna is launching a white-label program, allowing customers to put their own brand and logo on stock Stillcanna CBD product offerings. These offerings will initially include tinctures in various sizes, concentrations and flavors; CBD Isolate packaged in 1g, 3g and 10g quantities; and CBD gel caps of varying sizes and strengths. In working with various nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and cosmetic manufacturers in Europe, the Company intends to broaden its CBD-infused product offerings to eventually also include lip balms, topicals for skin and muscle care, as well as vape products. For product inquiries, please email sales@stillcanna.com.

In the latest edition of Stillcanna Stories (https://youtu.be/rignynUEgJg), the Company's seed-to-CBD process is highlighted as one of the only such operations in Europe. Controlling every aspect of production provides end users with the knowledge that the products are derived from the highest quality biomass that is heavy metal, pollutant and pesticide free; extracted and formulated in approved facilities; and adheres to EU-standard testing by both in-house and third party lab facilities. Of the many CBD retail brands available throughout Europe, very few formulate and package their own products. The majority of existing brands use a company like Stillcanna to supply them with a finished and branded CBD product with traceable documentation from seed-to-cbd. In conjunction with its white-label services, Stillcanna will still continue to supply larger consumers with its bulk CBD products.

"We have been eagerly anticipating the arrival and installation of this chromatography equipment," stated Jason Dussault, CEO of Stillcanna. "There are a handful of suppliers in Europe that can offer companies a turnkey CBD solution to meet their pre-packaged CBD needs. While CBD continues to be our main focus, we cannot ignore the market potential that other cannabinoids hold. As the global research and scientific study of Cannabis and its compounds continues, we want to become a consistent and trusted source of specific cannabinoid profiles unique to our customer's needs."

The Company is also pleased to announce it has recently secured a membership in the European Industrial Hemp Association (EIHA) https://eiha.org/. Officially founded in 2005, EIHA is the only pan-European membership association in the industrial hemp sector. Membership spans 25 EU countries, and with over 200 active members represents the whole supply chain from seed-to-shelf. The association is active in advocating for reforms and updated regulations that promote a standardized framework for the hemp industry as a whole.

